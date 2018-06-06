WATCH: Saweetie and Kehlani Release Iced Out Video for "ICY GRL" Remix

Fierce Bay Area girls Saweetie and Kehlani teamed up to deliver a lavish video for the "bae mix" of "ICY GRL."

​The simple yet decked out video features puppies, bling, and a gorgeous mansion. What more could you possibly want? The song does have some NSFW language:

Kehlani hopped on the remix to deliver a seamless verse, giving us another chance to listen to her rare rapping. The smooth-vocaled songstress' unexpected but fire verses poke fun at the style switch up: "Hey, check me out! I'm not even a rapper."

The track was originally featured on Saweetie's High Maintence EP, receiving a makeover with the addition of Kehlani in April.