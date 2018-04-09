WATCH: Drake Releases Star-Studded Video for "Nice for What"

We got to hear lot of new music this weekend.

In fact, less than 12 hours after Cardi B released her debut album (Invasion of Privacy), Drake dropped a new song!

"Nice for What" is tribute to women. It's based on a classic Lauryn Hill sample, and it has a beat that you can twerk along with as you listen.



As if the song wasn't awesome enough, we also got to see an star-studded music video for the track. The video for "Nice for What" features cameos from Rashida Jones, Tiffany Haddish, Tracee Ellis Ross, Olivia Wilde, Misty Copeland, Issa Rae, Jourdan Dunn, Zoe Saldana, and more.

The track contains some NSFW language. You can the music video below:

