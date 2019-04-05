The Test! Is your partner a Narcissist?

TGIF gang! Hope your day is off to an excellent start.

I know that I talk about Narcissism. But really its not about calling anyone out. It's about understanding and being able to rehabilitate yourself. So that you can live a happier life. I wanted to thank Jo Ann...she hit me up on the KLUC studio line yesterday (Shout out to JoAnn Simmons) and thanked me for writing these blogs. But as we talked it made me think. How do you know if you are dealing with someone who is self centered VS. a real true narcissist?

Let's dig in. How do you really know who you are dealing with when both share some of the similar traits.

SCENERIO: You catch your spouse in several lies, possibly even involved with a 3rd party.

THE TEST: You confront them with what you know. Facts, Receipts, Video, Audio Voicemail Etc. A self centered person is going to own it and acknowledge that they lied. A self centered person will accept whatever consequence that comes, without insulting you or attacking you. A narcissist is going to play it off like you are crazy, and try to spin it and use your own facts etc against you. They will never own it or say they are sorry.

I hope this helps! Keep this in mind when you are dealing with a suspect narc!

