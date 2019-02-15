::.. Tyler Foxx predictions for the weekend of 2.15.19 ..::

Thanks for checking back for your astrological sign for the weekend of 2.15.19

Aries: 5 of Cups upright. Are you going to cry over "spilled milk" or are you going to focus on what you still have, and get on your purpose? The point is: watch where you put your focus and make sure that the focus is for your highest good. Let go of the extra baggage and be grateful for all the stuff that is going right in your life. Let go of people and situations that no longer serve you.

Taurus: The Hanged Man upright. I see Taurus making sacrifices this weekend to something, which is even more positive than what you "let go of." All in all this should be a thoughtful, reflective time, if you are willing to look at if in a way of how you might best serve your own interests by being willing to let go and focus on the good stuff in your life.

Gemini: King of Swords upright. Love situations represented. You may not be able to get a man in your life to change his mind or to do what you want. You may need to change something about your thoughts, and/or expectations. Do you boo. This is your time to focus on you and maybe some of your shortfalls to make you a better partner/mate to someone else. Let him go...he ain't worth it. Move on!

Cancer: 7 of Cups upright. Time to get focused! You may be feeling overwhelmed. Remember that you can control at least in some areas, how much you are trying to take on? Focus on the stuff aka problems that are really plaguing you and let the other stuff simmer for a minute while you boss up on some other situations in your life right now.

Leo: 7 of Coins upright. Things should be going pretty well this weekend, and you'll be feeling good about the future. You may have to decide whether to put your energy into the things, people, and situations that you already are involved with, or whether to spend your energy trying to bring more into your life. Is this situation worth the effort and work?

Virgo: Ace of Staffs upright. In general the Ace of Swords calls on us to not be afraid to make a leap if it's in our best interests. You have a good idea already of what must be done. The hard part is the doing of it. Start this weekend. Get er' done Virgo's.

Libra: Temperance Card upright. It's time to find balance this weekend. Although all your relationships are likely to be going quite well, you may need to look at your deeper personal problems and see if or how these are standing in your way. And more importantly what you can do to bring balance and clarity to your life Libra.

Scorpio: The Chariot in reverse. Purpose and direction is important at all times. The reversed Chariot shows that you need to take a hard look at where you are going and why. Some Scorpios may have come to the conclusion that you have met someone very special and that you need to push hard to get into this relationship… OR, you are feeling as though you probably need to get out of one. Good things come to those who wait. It's probably a good idea to slow your roll and sit out this dance this weekend. Plenty more chances coming your way.

Sagittarius: Queen of Swords upright. You already know what it is you want and need, now its time to get to work attaining it. Be mindful of other people's boundaries as you procede. This Queen has forceful energy which some people find abrasive. Be kind to others as you handle your business this weekend...be mindful of your words to others.

Capricorn: 3 of Staffs upright. It's time to give yourself some credit Cap gang! In general the 3 of Wands refers to work, in an really good way. It basically means that your efforts are seen, appreciated, and are well respected. Well done. Stay humble and on your grind if you are working this weekend. If not, enjoy a glass of wine or 3 heheheh.

Aquarius: 10 of Coins upright. Things are generally going well in all areas of your life. What a blessing! Consider how you got to this happy place. Make the most of it, share what you have, even if it's only a kind word to someone in need. We get back what we give out. Put out good this weekend and the universe will reciprocate it back to you.

Pisces: 4 of Swords upright. Somebody needs some space and time this weekend. Someone is pushing for your time this weekend and you don't wanna give it up. Draw boundaries for yourself or say no. However, when others say no to you, take them at their word. Pushing is asking for trouble.

Thanks for reading! Have a most amazing weekend and check back on Monday for a look at the week ahead. As always tarot readings are for fun and entertainment. This should not be considered professional advice.

Wishing you blessings and good energy this weekend.

- Tyler Foxx