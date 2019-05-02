Thursday Already? Really...

Hey FoXx Gang!

I've been doing tons of videos. So I figured today I would change it up and do a blog! This week has been super crazy. I got the coolest opportunity to meet the singer Max "Lights Down Low". We talked about everything from how he got started in the biz at 3 years old, his experience with the legendary Madonna ...to his newest single from his latest album. Which he calls the evolution of "Lights down low". Check out the video on my page here on KLUC.com It's super good. Of course we had to get a selfie too!!! Thanks for coming by Max!

KLUC

I have a new video coming with Melissa from Pawtastic Friends. I can't wait to introduce you to Melo! He is one of the greatest guys on the planet. He likes chilling on the couch with a ball. He loves Frank Sinatra, treats and prefers to be an only dog. He has knows all basic commands and is potty trained and has been through some agility training too. To find out more about Melo or any of our Pawtastic Friends: find out more at www.pawtasticfriends.com

Michael Novelli

A new episode coming early next week! As for me...I'm off today plotting lunch! I hope you have an amazing day!

Be listening after 2... I've for 4 chances to get you qualified for $1000.00 I'll give you the code word on the :30! #BiGFaTbRiBE

Love you love you love you!

- Tyler FoXx

Socials? Follow me: @TylerFoXxVegas