Tyler's World...Our friend need urgent hospice foster

Sometimes rescue is hard and today is one of those days. Our beloved long-timer Red has been limping and after x-rays the vet has concluded he has bone cancer, which is a rapid cancer. He is going next week to see Dr. Vaughn, an oncologist at the speciality center for a second opinion/further testing. We, along with so many volunteers who love him to the moon and back are heartbroken. We are looking for a hospice foster home for Red to live out his life, loved and in a warm home. Please help us either by donating to his cancer fund by going to www.animalnetwork.net or taking this boy, who has waited SO LONG for the chance to be someone’s pet. He needs to be the only pet, but he deserves to know what it feels like to be chosen. Please share far and wide! - Animal Network 702-582-7534