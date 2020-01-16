Tyler's World: Blogging...

About my dog....Pic's inside!

January 16, 2020
Tyler Fox
Tyler Foxx
FoXx & Sir Freezy

Hey Foxx Gang-

Thursday with Tyler almost the weekend.  I can't wait for this long 3 day weekend.  I always imagine I will lay around eat popcorn and binge watch TV.  It never works out that way almost ever.  I have had Remi home with me since Sunday afternoon.  It is quite a change having a new doggie baby home.  New routines, habits and things to look out for.  Dog's are really too good for us.  I have been so upset with the passing of Pixie Nicole & Sugar Pie.  Having Remi home has been such a nice change and it allows me to focus on something other than the sadness, I have been feeling the last few weeks.  

Tyler's World

More Remi Nicole cuteness:

Tyler's World

This girl loves to cuddle!  Thanks for clicking my blog.  I'll share more pics tomorrow <3

Lets be friends...find me on socials @TylerFoxxVegas 

