Tyler's World: Blogging...

Hey Foxx Gang-

Thursday with Tyler almost the weekend. I can't wait for this long 3 day weekend. I always imagine I will lay around eat popcorn and binge watch TV. It never works out that way almost ever. I have had Remi home with me since Sunday afternoon. It is quite a change having a new doggie baby home. New routines, habits and things to look out for. Dog's are really too good for us. I have been so upset with the passing of Pixie Nicole & Sugar Pie. Having Remi home has been such a nice change and it allows me to focus on something other than the sadness, I have been feeling the last few weeks.

More Remi Nicole cuteness:

This girl loves to cuddle!

