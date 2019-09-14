I told Sir Freezy if he repped KLUC...I'd take him to eat with me!

So I wanted to go to Wendy's to check out the new spicy nuggets! OMG they are EVERYTHING...and only available for a limited time at participating locations. We literally ordered a chicken sandwiches each, spicy nuggets, and burgers PLUS as if that wasn't enough we went for the Bacon Jalapeno Fries....Sooooo good!

PS: I learned people get paid to eat on the internet..I didn't know that there was such a thing...who knew!