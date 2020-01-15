Tyler's World: An emotional road trip!

Foxx Gang!

I am honestly so glad to share this post with you! On 12/27/2019 that Friday was probably one of the worst of my life. My beloved Doberman Pixie Nicole crossed to the rainbow bridge and TBH, I was rattled. Everything in my house felt differently and I just didn't feel happy not having her energy around me. My sadness was very intense over her passing and I was having a very hard time dealing.

I did the craziest thing anyone grieving could possibly do. I joined a couple of different doberman related pages on facebook and started tooking at doberman pictures. I knew inside my heart it was the right thing to do. I had to adopt another to be able to fill this sad empty space I felt in my heart AND in my home. Thanks to my guardian angel Sonja...she made me feel okay about adopting another and even helped me to set up bringing Remi Hope NIcole home.

Last Sunday my BFF and I went to Victorville, California. We met the founder of CALI DOBIE Heather, her husband and Remi's foster parents Ashley and Brandon. They kept Remi safe until a time we could connect and bring her home to Las Vegas. I am so thankful to them for their selfless love and keeping her safe and socialized until I could take over. Cali dobie...Ash & Brandon...Sonja..THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU...

The video of me meeting my new baby is attached. Have some tissue ready. I got emotional and I am a really ugly crier...

- Lets be friends on socials @TylerFoxxVegas