Tyler FoXx meets Todd Graves ...founder of Raising Canes

Hey Foxx gang!

Hope your Monday is off to a great start! This morning I got the great honor of an invite to meet the founder of Raising Canes. He has over 360 stores, so naturally I was inspired & glad that he shared his time with me. I got to ask him some questions about Raising Canes involvement with our Vegas Golden Knights and to ask about the 51/49 raffle. Plus find out why Las Vegas is so important to Todd. Shout out to the staff at Raising Canes on W Tropicana.... esp Brittany who was so nice and let me borrow her pen! Remember, Tyler borrows...he doesn't steal. Thanks for your hospitality this morning. I was inspired by your team spirit.

Meeting Mr. Todd Graves founder of Raising Canes....

And because you know we love the Vegas Golden Knights....

Shout out to Miss Venus, Melinda and the best street squad in Las Vegas Colin & Troy!

- Tyler FoXx

@TylerFoxxVegas on socials