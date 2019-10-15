Shelby is a kisser & our Pawtastic Friend of the day!

She's available for adoption with the Churchill Foundation!

October 15, 2019
Tyler Fox
Tyler Foxx
I stopped by and hung out with my rescue peeps Micheal & Melissa to meet Shelby who is our Pawtastic Friend of the day here @ KLUC.com

Shelby is currently available for adoption with the Churchill Foundation!  This girl loves to give kisses!!!  She's great on a leash, full of love.  Loves swimming and knows all of her commmands thanks to the agility training classes.  If you can't adopt please consider fostering or donating to her agility training fund at www.pawtasticfriends.com

Please share this video with anyone you know that is looking to adopt!

