Tyler's World #Remiblog

Hey Foxx gang!

Meet Miss Remi Nicole... On Sunday morning I got up crazy early to make a 3 hour road trip to California to adopt her. She is a 3 year old doberman pinscher. She was rescued from a very sweet lady who taught her all kinds of tricks. She is probably the easiest dog ever in the world to manage. She knows all her basic commands, potty training, leash training and she even does a few tricks. I'll show you video of her tomorrow and the entire road trip RIGHT HERE on www.kluc.com Remember ADOPT...don't shop!

Let's be friends @TylerFoxx Vegas on socials.