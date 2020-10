I get to talk to some of the most interesting people. This morning I talked to Vegas based talent manager and American Idol contestant Kyle Khou. Catch Tyler's World Radio Show live Saturday mornings from 10-11am on CHANNEL Q 94.1 HD2 www.wearechannelQ.com and on the radio.com app as well. Never more than 2 minutes of commercials...that's our 2 minute promise.