Spring has sprung!

Isn't it ironic that today is the first day of spring and it's cloudy! How mercury retrograde is that? Yesterday was a bit of a tough day for me. I worked though it reminding myself that it's about learning from something....then immediately forgiving yourself as you would forgive others. I forgive people for trespasses all the time. So there is no sense in beating myself up from something I already learned from right? I think that's the key to it. Learning. Once you start learning stuff, you never stop. Failure makes you successful, IF...you learn from it.

I gave my little Bear dog a haircut yesterday. I did such a horrible job I had to shave him down to a #2 clip. Poor guy he looks almost naked. I would post pics of him but he is not happy with me right now. And I dont blame him for NOT wanting a selfie after just getting a horrible haircut. I tried and again I learned ...so I forgive myself.

It was so nice to have light in my kitchen after it being burned out for like a week. I am glad it's fixed...but in true mercury retrograde fashion the light over my dining room table went out...yes really...but I had a good laugh. No sense in getting upset about it...they will just come fix it... Sometimes being a renter is better IMHO. I would be so frazzled trying to fix all this stuff. I am way more handy with cars than I am home stuff. I am so glad at this juncture in my life I am not a homeowner, because I would not be prepared to fix this kinda stuff.

I've got BackStreet Boys Tickets this afternoon for their show @ #ZapposTheater inside #PlanetHollywood. They are doing a really awesome white out party to commemorate 20 years of their hit song "I want it that way". The show should be so fun and if you want to win them listen this afternoon to 98.5 KLUC. You can always listen on the radio.com app too. That way you increase your chance of winning. I have friends that listen to the radio.com app and listen to KLUC all over the country. That's how portable we are. So download it...it's free and will make you smile :-)

