Living in Plush Poverty and The Insanity of Mercury Retrograde

I was up and on my purpose this morning! I had to be up for building maintenence to drop by. I've been living in plush poverty the last week. Mercury retrograde has been a real mess this time around. My water was off for 12 hours ... my kitchen light was out and this morning when I went to turn on the light over the fan..the cord came out right in my hand. I couldn't believe it. Typical of mercury retrograde tho. It's over on the 28th and I literally cannot wait. This new Pisces moon has been really interesting. It has cleared a few paths for me mentally and removed some roadblocks I have been trying to figure out how to get around. So at least that aspect of this retrograde has been helpful. Like I said, it's over on the 28th and the best reaction to any difficult situation or person in your life right now is...NON-REACTION! Keep that in mind when you face tough situations the next week or so. This too shall pass.

I am taking care of my friends dog while she is on a cruise with her husband. I am so jealous. The 70 degree weather we had yesterday was nice. I forced myself to get up and out the door.... and took my dog up to the strip last night. I live relatively close so it was a quick 3 mile jog. It was good for both of us. I hope you were able to get out and enjoy it. It was awesomeness!

I have more tickets this afternoon for BackStreet Boys 20th Anniversary of "I want it that way" .... BSB is having a #WhiteOut party @ Zappo's Theater at Planet Hollywood. Win your way in this afternoon just after 2pm!

I hope you have an amazing day!

- Tyler FoXx

