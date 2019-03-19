Living in Plush Poverty and The Insanity of Mercury Retrograde

Step into my reality..

March 19, 2019
Tyler Fox
Tyler Foxx
Tyler's World Personal Blog 3.19.19

I was up and on my purpose this morning!  I had to be up for building maintenence to drop by.  I've been living in plush poverty the last week.  Mercury retrograde has been a real mess this time around.  My water was off for 12 hours ... my kitchen light was out and this morning when I went to turn on the light over the fan..the cord came out right in my hand.  I couldn't believe it.  Typical of mercury retrograde tho.  It's over on the 28th and I literally cannot wait.  This new Pisces moon has been really interesting.  It has cleared a few paths for me mentally and removed some roadblocks I have been trying to figure out how to get around.  So at least that aspect of this retrograde has been helpful.  Like I said, it's over on the 28th and the best reaction to any difficult situation or person in your life right now is...NON-REACTION!  Keep that in mind when you face tough situations the next week or so.  This too shall pass.

I am taking care of my friends dog while she is on a cruise with her husband.  I am so jealous.  The 70 degree weather we had yesterday was nice.  I forced myself to get up and out the door.... and took my dog up to the strip last night.  I live relatively close so it was a quick 3 mile jog.  It was good for both of us.  I hope you were able to get out and enjoy it.  It was awesomeness! 

I have more tickets this afternoon for BackStreet Boys 20th Anniversary of "I want it that way"  .... BSB is having a #WhiteOut party @ Zappo's Theater at Planet Hollywood.  Win your way in this afternoon just after 2pm! 

Save our contacts in your phone: KLUC HitLine # is 702-364-9898  find us on all the socials @985KLUC and on the radio.com app too

I hope you have an amazing day!

-  Tyler FoXx

@TylerFoxxVegas on all the socials.  follow and I follow back!

 

