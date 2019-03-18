About the weekend!

I am really seriously debating starting a youtube channel...I was thinking about taking some of the live video's from facebook and just starting a channel to help people out with dating and advice and throw in some of the tarot cards. The idea is all over the place and so unfocused. It just needs some streamlining because of all the things I want to talk about. I am gonna manifest hard for a solid plan on this and hopefully get it off the ground soon. Keeping a blog has been a cool new experience for me. I haven't blogged in forever. I like being able to look back at certain periods in my life and being able to reconnect with those situations from a place of wisdom and sometimes an entirely different understanding

Did you guys have an amazing St. Patricks Day or what? I got to hang out with my girls Audrey Lee... and Kayla...and Natalia...and some of the dudes 2.....People like Spence, from The Chet Buchanan show...Omari, Shi-Quan, Ian from our sister station X. I really vibe with Ian, he is the most solid nice people you could ever meet and he is also from the midwest so we have that connection. Ok let me stop name dropping...overall I was just I was grateful to hang with fun peeps on St Patricks Day.

I fell through a broken couch yesterday...They had a cushion over this couch with a missing bottom to it..... and when I sat down on it...I literally fell in.

Enjoy the picture below it's for sure a keeper!

I'm on air today 2-6 www.kluc.com and the radio.com app.

Follow me Instagram /Twitter/FB @TylerFoxxVegas