About the weekend!

...::About Last Weekend with Tyler Foxx:::...

March 18, 2019
Tyler Fox
Tyler Foxx
Tyler's World

#KLUC

Categories: 
Entertainment

I am really seriously debating starting a youtube channel...I was thinking about taking some of the live video's from facebook and just starting a channel to help people out with dating and advice and throw in some of the tarot cards.  The idea is all over the place and so unfocused.  It just needs some streamlining because of all the things I want to talk about.  I am gonna manifest hard for a solid plan on this and hopefully get it off the ground soon.    Keeping a blog has been a cool new experience for me.  I haven't blogged in forever.  I like being able to look back at certain periods in my life and being able to reconnect with those situations from a place of wisdom and sometimes an entirely different understanding

Did you guys have an amazing St. Patricks Day or what?  I got to hang out with my girls Audrey Lee... and Kayla...and Natalia...and some of the dudes 2.....People like Spence, from The Chet Buchanan show...Omari, Shi-Quan, Ian from our sister station X.  I really vibe with Ian,  he is the most solid nice people you could ever meet and he is also from the midwest so we have that connection.  Ok let me stop name dropping...overall I was just I was grateful to hang with fun peeps on St Patricks Day.   

I fell through a broken couch yesterday...They had a cushion over this couch with a missing bottom to it..... and when I sat down on it...I literally fell in.

Enjoy the picture below it's for sure a keeper!

I'm on air today 2-6 www.kluc.com and the radio.com app.  

Follow me Instagram /Twitter/FB @TylerFoxxVegas 

Tyler Falls
Tyler FoXx
 

Tags: 
#KLUC #BLOGS #TYLERSWORLD

Recent Podcast Audio
Doughp's Kelsey Witherow Talks Mental Health with Audrey; Mar. 18, 2019 98.5 KLUC On Demand
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 250 The Chet Buchanan Show
Kayla Has A Painting Nightmare. Lil' Jess Drank a Fish Bowl (Ewww). Chet's Friend Is Thinking About Telling Her Kid About Her Biological Father. The Chet Buchanan Show
Xzibit Talks With Santiago! 98.5 KLUC On Demand
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 249 The Chet Buchanan Show
Spence Writes A Song For Lori Loughlin. We're Not Really Sure Whose Irish Accent Is Worse... Chet, Spence or Kayla? The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes