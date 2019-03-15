Shamrocks and Bar Games

Hey guys!

Busy weekend planned. I am broadcasting live from #McFaddens on the strip at Town Square. I'll be there Sunday 2-6pm for our annual St.Patricks Day party. My homegirl Audrey Lee from the 10-2 show will be there holding down the party from 6-11. I've got an awesome green jacket and leprechan hat and all the fab party accessories. I have never played some of these different bar games, so this should be interesting. They will have lunch specials starting at 11.. and deals on Green Beer..so I am def in!

Come back tonight for my weekend tarot reading after 8pm PST...Mercury Retrograde has me so scattered trying to keep up with everything. Delays delays. BTW how has this retrograde been going for you? Have you had anyone from the past pop up or any drama result as we got the new Pisces moon? It has certainly been eye opening to say the least. But in a different way I feel really empowered and proud for taking control of a situation that had spun way out of hand. IMHO most times doing the right thing hurts. But if we understand why. We can better process it so that we can free ourselves up and allow new good energy into that once dark place. If you are going through this energy right now, hang in there.

I'm on air 2-6 this afternoon! More #Xtina #Xperience tickets to see her show @ZapposTheater at #PlanetHollywoodLV this afternoon when the song of the day plays.

- Tyler FoXx

Follow me on twitter & instagram @TylerFoXxVegas ...I follow back!