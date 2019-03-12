Tyler's World :: mercury retrograde blog ::

Tyler's world personal blog for 3.12.19

Oh it's mercury retrograde again and it's usually a time when people from the past pop up. It could be old friends, family members you haven't talked to in a while, old co workers, old boyfriends/girlfriends, ex-husbands/wives. I have had this person pop up almost every single time mercury retrograde came around. Someone toxic and not good for me...and because this person is an amazing manipulator. I always got sucked back in. I saw a post on facebook by #LarryEdwards It said..."And one day, just like that. You will rediscover your light...You'll snatch your power back. And the whole game will change". This resonates with me on so many levels. When we see and understand the truth about people and situations. You can make an informed decision about what you want to do. But when people are lying and manipulating it's best just to let go and pray for them. They need it.

I am horrible about goodbyes and I am a dude crier too...an ugly one. This time I did not cry. I am completely at peace ....and letting go understanding the truth. This goodbye felt different because I know I deserve better. I know that I am worth more and I too have rediscovered my light. I have snatched back my power from this person and this IS game changing.

If you are going through something with someone who takes away your power or you can't see your own light anymore. Take inventory and remember that you are worth so much and deserve ONLY good things to happen to you.

I am on 98.5 KLUC 2-6 this afternoon and I have #Xtina tickets for you all afternoon long. Plus maybe even a Gift Certificate for McFaddens at Town Square. I am doing my show there live on St. Patricks Day 2-6 #feelingfestive. I'll be there hanging with my girl Audrey Lee from the 10a-2pm show. I've never played Beer Pong before #lame So hopefully she can get me on point with my Beer Pong Game!

My dogs are begging to bed fed and I should be prep cooking a meal for later.

Love you- thanks for listening.

Tyler FoXx