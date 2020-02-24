Tyler's World >> My Weekend <<

Hey Foxx gang!

I hope you guys had a super good weekend. Mine was spent with trips to the groomers...cleaning..and laying in bed enjoying the rain & hitting the strip. My friends Donna & Jeremy were in town last weekend and it was so great to spend time with them. They got married here in Las Vegas last Febuary. I love those friendships where you don't see them everyday or even 12 months can go by and the friendship is just as solid as the last time you saw them. I have that kinda friendship with Donna. Those are the best kind. We started at Ellis Island (Cheap eats & drinks) and then staggered over to Bally's in the rain.

I won $0.00 and only lost 5 dollars so I was pretty happy about that. We couldn't stay out super late because they had a crazy long drive to get home. PLUS, they had just adopted a doggie from the same rescue, I got Remi from! #BONDED #ADOPT #DONTSHOP

I love those treasures like Ellis Island and those enduring friendships with those who live far away, that we can't always see daily.

I hope you guys had a fun weekend and that you got some R&R in.

