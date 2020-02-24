Tyler's World >> My Weekend <<

Read my blog, here!

February 24, 2020
Tyler Foxx
Tyler Foxx
Tylers World
Categories: 
FoXx & Sir Freezy

Hey Foxx gang!

I hope you guys had a super good weekend.  Mine was spent with trips to the groomers...cleaning..and laying in bed enjoying the rain & hitting the strip.  My friends Donna & Jeremy were in town last weekend and it was so great to spend time with them.  They got married here in Las Vegas last Febuary.   I love those friendships where you don't see them everyday or even 12 months can go by and the friendship is just as solid as the last time you saw them.  I have that kinda friendship with Donna.  Those are the best kind.  We started at Ellis Island (Cheap eats & drinks) and then staggered over to Bally's in the rain. 

I won $0.00 and only lost 5 dollars so I was pretty happy about that.  We couldn't stay out super late because they had a crazy long drive to get home.  PLUS, they had just adopted a doggie from the same rescue, I got Remi from!  #BONDED  #ADOPT #DONTSHOP 

I love those treasures like Ellis Island and those enduring friendships with those who live far away, that we can't always see daily.

I hope you guys had a fun weekend and that you got some R&R in.

Let's be pals on socials

@TylerFoxxVegas

Tags: 
Tyler's World
Friendship
Adoption
Las Vegas
Ellis Island
Ballys

Recent Podcast Audio
Episode 409 of 'The Chet Buchanan Show': Dog Custody Battle The Chet Buchanan Show
Episode 408 of 'The Chet Buchanan Show': Think Fast!!! The Chet Buchanan Show
Episode 407 of 'The Chet Buchanan Show': Chet Gave A Bribe The Chet Buchanan Show
Episode 406 of 'The Chet Buchanan Show': Bobcats As Pet's Isn't a Thing, right? The Chet Buchanan Show
Episode 406 of 'The Chet Buchanan Show': Lil Jess Broke Girlcode The Chet Buchanan Show
Episode 405 of 'The Chet Buchanan Show': Chet CAN'T Ski The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes