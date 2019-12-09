Tyler's World ...Lessons learned...

Hey guys..

Toy drive is in full swing and we have been so busy around the radiostation. So I haven't been able to sit down and tell you all what's been going on in a minute. I've been watching all sorts of inspirational video's on manifesting, and holding good thoughts. It is really powerful stuff. The power of postive thought vs the cancer that is negativity..esp in your head and thoughts.

I learned you can have anything you want. I spent a lot of time manifesting some really cool stuff during the last mercury retrograde. I am already seeing the results of manifesting some of those idea's/things.

Situations in my life have been created by work, opportunity and circumstace and manifesting the things I wanted so badly. I wanted to encourage you to think about all the things in your life. Think about how the things you want can be yours and ask the universe to give it to you. I love the book the secret. I just finished re reading it and it is beyond powerful...and it really works.

