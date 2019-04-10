I'm tired just thinking about it!

Hey Gang!

What a crazy week and it's only Wednesday! So much stuff going on today! I am shooting another Episode of Tyler's World today, with Cheryl Prater and Melissa from Pawtastic Friends. So far we have met Pretty Penelope and Remarkable Rico. It breaks my heart because these dogs are amazing. They have been through agility training and both are total love bugs. I know that both Penelope and Rico are living in boarding and both of them just want a family of their own to love. I can't wait to see who they bring to us today. If you are considering adopting. Please consider Rico or Penelope. Shoot #pawtasticfriends of #lasvegas a tweet @PawtasticFriend or www.pawtasticfriends.com #adoptdontshop

Friday morning, I am going to Paul Culley Elementary School. I'll be there to talk to students on their career day about radio. I love radio so much, for the ability to connect with people. Thats, the magic of it for me. Having said all that, I have wanted to be where I am at TODAY, since I was 15 years old. If you want something bad enough, and you really put your mind to it. You seriously can achieve almost anything. That's the point I am hoping I can make. I hope I am able to inspire even one person. I love my job. I am one of the most fortunate people on the planet. So many lessons and things I want to share with them. I am grateful for that opportunity. Getting up early in the morning not so much tho. I am soooooooo not a morning person. I know I will be going to bed crazy early on Thursday night & Friday too.

If we haven't met...I will be out at Tivoli Village Saturday morning, April 13th; you can catch me out at the 5th Annual Bunny Trail Easter Egg Hunt. The KLUC Squad will be live from Tivoli Village. Audrey, A.D. Kayla, Chet, Spence, and Mr Chet Buchanan himself. I will be on the air from 8-11am. If you are looking for something to do with the kids, bring em on out. I would love to meet you and get a selfie. Details on the main page @ www.kluc.com #candy #fun #easter

Have a most fantastic day today! I'm on the air after two.

Talk to you then.

- Tyler FoXx