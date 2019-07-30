Find out how you can volunteer or donate to save Vegas dogs!
Micheal and Melissa from Pawtastic Friends Stop by!
July 30, 2019
Hey FoXx Gang,
I love when Michael & Melissa from Pawtastic Friends drop by to hang! This week on our #podcast we talked out rescue in Las Vegas, announced a scholar adoption, and offered up some ways for you and your team at work can work together to save dogs in Las Vegas that cost you nothing.
Remember, adopt - don't stop...spay and nueter your pets!
- Tyler
Find Micheal & Melissa at: www.pawtasticfriends.com and by searching Pawtastic Friends on Facebook!