Find out how you can volunteer or donate to save Vegas dogs!

Micheal and Melissa from Pawtastic Friends Stop by!

July 30, 2019
Tyler Fox
Audio

Hey FoXx Gang,

I love when Michael & Melissa from Pawtastic Friends drop by to hang!  This week on our #podcast we talked out rescue in Las Vegas, announced a scholar adoption, and offered up some ways for you and your team at work can work together to save dogs in Las Vegas that cost you nothing.  

Remember, adopt - don't stop...spay and nueter your pets!  

- Tyler 

Find Micheal & Melissa at: www.pawtasticfriends.com and by searching Pawtastic Friends on Facebook!  

Tyler's World
Pawtastic Friends
podcast
Animal Rescue