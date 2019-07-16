Micheal & Melissa Novelli founders of Pawtastic Friends stop by
Great tips for keeping your pets cool this summer!
July 16, 2019
Micheal and Melissa from Pawtastic Friends swing by on this edition of Tyler's World #Podcasts We talked about a lot of different low cost ways to keep your pets safe in the heat. To find out more about about adopting/fostering or sponsoring one of Pawtastic Friends scholars for agility training which teaches them confidence and skills to help them find a great home. www.pawtasticfriends.com