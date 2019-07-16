Micheal & Melissa Novelli founders of Pawtastic Friends stop by

Great tips for keeping your pets cool this summer!

July 16, 2019
Tyler Fox
Tyler Foxx
Categories: 
Audio

Micheal and Melissa from Pawtastic Friends swing by on this edition of Tyler's World #Podcasts  We talked about a lot of different low cost ways to keep your pets safe in the heat.  To find out more about about adopting/fostering or sponsoring one of Pawtastic Friends scholars for agility training which teaches them confidence and skills to help them find a great home.  www.pawtasticfriends.com 

Tags: 
Tyler's World
Pawtastic Friends
KLUC
Animal Rescue
Las Vegas

