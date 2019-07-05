Mila died in boarding...we cried...

Micheal & Melissa from Pawtasic Friends drop by to discuss adopting

July 5, 2019
Tyler Fox
Michael & Melissa and I sit down and have an honest conversation on animal rescue in the valley.  We talked about Mila #RIP who passed away in boarding while waiting for a home.  Also, why fostering helps...  visit www.pawtasicfriends.com to donate, foster or find out about the status of ANY of our Pawtastic Friends...bio's and videos.  #adoptdontshop.  #lasvegas 

Please share with a friend who is considering adopting.  So many great dogs that have been through agility training that are currently waiting for a home.  

-Tyler 

