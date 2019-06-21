Tyler FoXx meets Pawtastic Friend #14 Spartacus

I met Spartacus at the agility training center this morning.

OK so maybe the bar jump is not not Spartacus' best skill but this guy is a mad man when it comes to thinking things out. You can see what a deep thinker he is when you meet him.

Sparty is 5 years old and if you have a fenced yard, like to run, hike or be active outside. Please consider meeting / fostering /adopting Spartacus. If you are not in a place where you can adopt right now that's ok. We encourage everyone to check out www.pawtasticfriends.com and consider making a donation to help them continue their work with rescue/rehabilitation.

If you could do me a huge favor and share this on your social media of choice...that would help our friend Spartacus be seen by more people and get him our of rescue.

Special thanks to my partners in rescue, Michael & Melissa Novelli with Pawtastic Friends

Tyler