Tyler's World: Las Vegas #LGBTQ #12Minute #Vegas

One of my favorite people in Las Vegas is Jennifer Eason. She means what she says and is unapologetic for it. There has been a lot of crazy going on this year starting with the pandemic and all the changes we have been through to now the election. Jennifer Eason has experience in running in an election and shared her thoughts on the counts and recounts.

Follow Jennifer online:

https://twitter.com/eason4congress?lang=en

https://www.facebook.com/easonforcongress/

https://easonforcongress.com/