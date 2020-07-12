Frank Ferruccio Author and Producer drops in...

The True Story of The Original Tabloid Blonde!



Before Anna Nicole, Before Pam Anderson, there was Jayne Mansfield. The original working mom with severe determination and drive. The original Playboy centerfold, the first huge Hollywood star to appear nude in a film. Marriage, Divorces, Five Children, Success and Dissapointment, the Story of Jayne Mansfield's life has it all, and I'm happy to tell the true story of TV Star Mariska Hargitay's mothers life!

