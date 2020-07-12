Tyler's World Podcast & LIVE on CHANNEL Q 94.1 HD2

Henderson, NV, now has its first LGBTQ+ Center where members of the community can gather together. The Henderson Equality Center is a community-supported organization which exists to engage, empower, enrich and advance the gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, ally and queer community of Henderson.



Henderson Equality Center provides gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and queer individuals, along with their families, allies and supporters, the resources and opportunities to promote visibility, understanding and equality within the LGBT+ community and the greater Henderson community. Henderson Equality Center will work toward these goals through education, social support, networking and advocacy.



The office is also home to Equality Nevada and GLSEN Southern Nevada.



Our new office location and vision represents our effort on inclusion and intersectionality throughout the community. We look forward to serving the Henderson, NV, LGBTQIA+ community for many years to come. Please stop by today for a visit and consider getting involved.



Key Activities include: The first Pantry for Low Income High School students in Henderson, Youth Group for those 21 and under, LGBTQ Youth Tutoring Program, Comprehensive Sex Education, Trans Youth Support Group, Trans Men Support Group, Trans Women Support Group, O.W.L. (Older Wiser Learning) Senior Group, LGBTQ Alcoholism, Detox Local – LGBT+ Addiction Treatment, Bisexual+ Support Group, and more.



Henderson Equality Center

6250 S MOUNT VISTA ST

SUITE L-5

HENDERSON, NV 89014

855-955-LGBT (5428)



Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday 10:00 am – 4:00 pm and Saturday 10:00am – 2:00pm

