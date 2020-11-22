Tyler's World 12 Min #Podcast #LGBTQ #LasVegas

Edie from Zumanity rolled up virtually!

November 22, 2020
Tyler Foxx
Tyler Foxx
Edie

Christopher Kenney

Categories: 
Local

Edie is by far one of our favorite performers & entertainers in Las Vegas.  Zumanity closed after 17 years as a result of the pandemic. Tyler shared that he used to sell a show that competed with hers, when he was a promoter on the strip. He also had some ideas on what she should do next.    When we unexpectedly lose something we love, and dreamed of being a part of.  It just hurts..... Find out how Edie is doing, what she is up to and what could be next for her. We love you Edie...chin up!  Something great is coming for you...I just know it <3 Tyler

 

Follow Edie on Insta: https://www.instagram.com/edie_entertainer/?hl=en  &  Her website: www.simplyedie.com

 

Listen to CHANNEL Q live on RADIO.COM, The RADIO.COM App & 94.1 HD2 www.wearechannelq.com

Tags: 
Zumanity
Edie
Tyler Foxx
Las Vegas
Cirque du Soleil
Channel Q
Radio.com
KLUC

