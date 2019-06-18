Dating safety tips

Hey FoXx GaNg!!!

I know it's summer and with the help of many diff app's we are likely meeting more people, which creates more opportunities to go out and be social. Dating can be scary sometimes. Dating in Las Vegas can be even creepier. I wanted to take a minute and be "big brother" and share some tips I think are super helpful with getting out there and meeting new people...but also, being safe and cautious at the same time.

1.) Never accept a ride from someone you just met. You should always be in control of the situation and your surroundings.

2.) On a first date, stick to a double date. Go with a friend. You can watch one another's drinks and also serve as a gauge and barometer of how things are going. If need be you can use the other as an excuse to dip out early, if the vibe isn't right.

3.) Avoid giving too much detail about where you live or work. You can just be general...I live near Decatur and Sahara...most people will accept that sort of generalization. Or you could say, I work in hospitality to avoid giving too much detail too soon.

4.) Watch your drinks. Going out alone with someone you just met and having too much too drink just spells trouble.

5.) Let someone you trust know who you are going out with. A name, a phone number, a picture. Check in with that person periodically via text through out the evening to let them know you are okay.

I love you guys and want you all living your best lives, but I want you safe too.

I love you,

Tyler