Hey gang-

I wish I was writing with better news. This COVID-19 stuff has everyone's heads really spinning. People out here panic buying things. The older people who get paid once or twice a month have to get up and go to stores earlier. It's sad! I think of all my friends right now who work in the booming service and nightclub and show scenes here in LV. The financial impacts are going to be rough on the other side of this. So I encourage you to take advantage of the take out services available, buy gift certificates. Keep social distancing and lastly PLEASE STOP PANIC buying. Never in my life did I think I would see a line outside of the grocery store. However ... we did have grass hoppers...so you know.

It was really scary walking into SEVERAL major retailers and seeing no cleaning products and bare shelves. I have had to work personal relationships with friends that work in stores to attain the things I need. Vegas isn't closed. Be considerate when shopping. Keep washing your hands. Love you guys

PS: I'll be live from my living room today! Listen live on google or Alexa and on the #worldfamous RADIO.COM app.

-@TylerFoxxVegas