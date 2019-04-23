Low key geeking; KLUC Squad is off the chain; 1 Thing!

Hey FoXx gang!

It's Tuesday! Ya'll survived the weekend and a Monday...big ups! I was off yesterday. Santiago covered me...Shout out to Santi!!! U da man!!! Entercom the company that owns KLUC honored Earth Day, by giving us an opportunity to give back to the cities that we serve. It's a company wide project called "One thing". Basically, if we all do, one thing. We are all working together cohesively to help our planet. I love that. So as my 1 thing. I chose to pick up trash at Floyd Lamb Park in Centennial Hills. I had the best time ever picking up trash. Yes, you read that right. I had the best time ever picking up trash.

The morning started by meeting Kayla from The Chet Buchanan Show, who is one of the nicest people on the planet btw. She got us checked in! From there we divided up into groups. Then broke up into smaller groups and picked up trash left behind from the Easter Egg Hunts the day before. There were close to 100 people all working together from different organizations including ours. It was amazing to see the spirit of our community in action.

You haven't lived until you pick up trash with Nudia, A.D. or LiL Jess tho. I don't think I have ever laughed so hard in my life. I work with such comical people, and when you put them together...whoooaaaa super big fun. Nudia trying to fish a cookie box out of the lake with a stick, was epic. Certainly something I will never forget. LiL Jess had me laughing, ever place we went on the property she had something funny for. I spent more time laughing with her and exploring so many scenerios. She would be someone you would want to have on your team in any kind of crisis. She has a way of making everything fun. A.D. from the night show in his truely elevated fashion fueled them both on. He can make anything funny, when you add him to the mix. We discussed my emotional baggage and how I was literally carrying around a bag of trash and had a great laugh about that. I work with some of the best people in the radio business, and they have hearts bigger than Nevada. I feel so blessed. 4 hours never went so fast in my life. I am so lucky to know you guys. Thank you for your friendship.

I am starting a new radio show on 94.1 HD2 "Channel Q" it will air on Saturday mornings and feature night life and community issues for the LGBTQ community in Las Vegas. Soon you will meet my friends Stephan - Sir Freezy & J.Son! They are a wild fun bunch and will unlock the gay community for our allies on air. I can't wait. I am low key geeking because I get to Meet Shannel from Rupauls Drag Race season 1. I'll have more details for you tomorrow.

That's what's up in my world. I love you and hope you have an amazing day!