Brody loves treats more than belly rubs

See him in action below

April 25, 2019
Tyler Fox
Tyler Foxx
Shows

Brody has been in boarding for a long time.  He knows all his basic training and is a super chill friendly guy.  In fact he would rather have your love and attention than any dog treat you can hand him.  The moment you touch him or even pay him an ounce of attention hes down for the count and begging for belly rubs.  He is really a great guy and I am sure the moment you met him you would want to take him immediately home.  He as an amazing temperment and you CAN buy a love.  You owe it to youself to meet Belly Rub Brody!  If you are interested in knowing more.  Please visit our friends at www.pawtasticfriends.com 

Special thanks to Michael & Melissa Novelli.

Pawtastic Friends
KLUC
Tylers World
Las Vegas

