Feeling fortunate for the good stuff going on around me.

I always choose to hold onto the good stuff!

April 10, 2019
Tyler Fox
Tyler Foxx
Tyler's World Personal Blog 3.19.19

#KLUC

Entertainment

Tylers World
Michael Novelli

Hey FoXx Gang! 

Hope your morning is off to a great start!  I was feeling all grateful and happy when I woke up.  So since I am still on this sunshine, I wanted to show some love to my homegirl Cheryl.  This girl and I go back 5 years saving dogs.  One of my favorite things about her is that she is so over the top and unapologetically herself and always keeps it 100%   In my spare time...and hers... we both share the love of saving dogs.  But we both love our time at the gym and firing range.  Some of this was captured on a sizzle reel we did for a reality tv show pilot project.  Cheryl has the biggest heart of many people I know.  There have been the times I have been wrong about stuff.  And she aint ever having that.   She don't stand for any less than your 100% best, which is one of my absolute favorite things about her.   I knew I would always be friends with her.  And here we are all these years later saving MORE dogs.  You are pretty pawtastic Cheryl.  <3

Speaking of Pawtastic...  My peeps Micheal, Cheryl, Chance and Melissa stopped by for a snuggle session on the couch.  Wait that sounds...bad but it's probably not what you think.  Actually I'm sure....You decide,  I'll have the video up soon.  Chance is such a special boy, he loves to swim, snuggle AND... he's not a big kisser which is a bonus.  Can't wait to show you what I mean when the video is up.  If you want to know more right now.  You can find his bio online at www.pawtasticfriends.com   If you have a pool, he would prolly love you a little extra!!!  #JS

Chance enjoying a nice swim!
Michael Novelli

I was in the gym last night before bed and they have a rotating news scroll that features the news.  It seemed like every story that scrolled across was negative.  It's so depressing sometimes.  I decided that going forward, I am only holding onto the good stuff.  I'm letting go of the all the negative stuff, I come across.  It's too heavy to process sometimes.  Muchless, to keep chewing it over or think about it.  So dark!!!  No more tho.... 

I've got more Pure Aloha Festival Passes #TheSilvertonLV...and maybe even a shot for you to see Machine Gun Kelly at The Pearl at The Palms.  I'll tell you more after 2 today when I get on the air.

I love ya'll have an amazing day!

- Tyler FoXx

 

Tylers World
KLUC
Radio DJ
DJ Blog
My Life
Las Vegas

