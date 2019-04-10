Feeling fortunate for the good stuff going on around me.

Michael Novelli

Hey FoXx Gang!

Hope your morning is off to a great start! I was feeling all grateful and happy when I woke up. So since I am still on this sunshine, I wanted to show some love to my homegirl Cheryl. This girl and I go back 5 years saving dogs. One of my favorite things about her is that she is so over the top and unapologetically herself and always keeps it 100% In my spare time...and hers... we both share the love of saving dogs. But we both love our time at the gym and firing range. Some of this was captured on a sizzle reel we did for a reality tv show pilot project. Cheryl has the biggest heart of many people I know. There have been the times I have been wrong about stuff. And she aint ever having that. She don't stand for any less than your 100% best, which is one of my absolute favorite things about her. I knew I would always be friends with her. And here we are all these years later saving MORE dogs. You are pretty pawtastic Cheryl. <3

Speaking of Pawtastic... My peeps Micheal, Cheryl, Chance and Melissa stopped by for a snuggle session on the couch. Wait that sounds...bad but it's probably not what you think. Actually I'm sure....You decide, I'll have the video up soon. Chance is such a special boy, he loves to swim, snuggle AND... he's not a big kisser which is a bonus. Can't wait to show you what I mean when the video is up. If you want to know more right now. You can find his bio online at www.pawtasticfriends.com If you have a pool, he would prolly love you a little extra!!! #JS

I was in the gym last night before bed and they have a rotating news scroll that features the news. It seemed like every story that scrolled across was negative. It's so depressing sometimes. I decided that going forward, I am only holding onto the good stuff. I'm letting go of the all the negative stuff, I come across. It's too heavy to process sometimes. Muchless, to keep chewing it over or think about it. So dark!!! No more tho....

I've got more Pure Aloha Festival Passes #TheSilvertonLV...and maybe even a shot for you to see Machine Gun Kelly at The Pearl at The Palms. I'll tell you more after 2 today when I get on the air.

I love ya'll have an amazing day!

- Tyler FoXx