Michael & Major showing off some serious agility training

Hey FoXx Gang!

I hope you had a great father's day weekend. If you are looking for an amazing buddy for your dad. I implore you to watch the video. Major is a super smart guy, very active and looking for a family of his own right here in Las Vegas. Major does all sorts of tricks, he shakes and hi-5's with both paws, and his commands are on POINT!

So we're always talking about agility training and most of the time we never get to show you the fun side of rescue. This morning Michael from Pawtastic Friends & I got together with Major and showed off his skills.

If you would like to know more about Major, have questions about adopting or fostering. Swing by www.PawtasticFriends.com to find out more about Major or any of our other Pawtastic Friends Scholars. Special thanks to Michael & Melissa and all the volunteers that work together as the most amazing team to help make the entire dream work.

All my gratitude,

Tyler FoXx