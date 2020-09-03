What do you do, when there is legal trouble?
Dawn from Nevada Legal Services stops by to explain how they could help!
With so many people out of work right now and facing eviction or slow unemployment claims. It has created MANY problems for lots of people in the valley. Dawn Jensen dropped by to explain how it works at Nevada Legal Services. Find out if you qualify by watching this video and what sort of cases they take. We talked about intake, knowing your rights and how they could help you.
About Nevada Legal Services:
They provide free legal assistance to eligible clients. They are a statewide, nonprofit public interest law firm funded by grants from the Legal Services Corporation, the Nevada Bar Foundation, and other state, federal, and private grants. Note: their practice is civil law and they do NOT handle criminal law cases. Eligibility usually depends on your income level. Contact them if you need help. There may always be a grant under which they can help you!
Government Benefit Denials
SNAP (Food Stamps)
Medicaid/Medicare
Social Security Disability
Temporary Assistance for Needy
Unemployment Benefits
Veteran’s Benefits
Subsidized Housing and Mobile Home Parks
Termination of housing assistance
Denial of housing assistance
Evictions from all housing types
Consumer Issues
Foreclosure Defense
Bankruptcy
Collection Defense
Garnishment and Attachment Exemptions
Fair Debt Collection and Credit Reporting
Ryan White Part B
Record Sealing (Criminal & Eviction)
Name Changes
Housing
Estate Planning (Wills & Power of Attorneys)
Limited Family Law
Discrimination (Employment, Housing, Public Accommodation)
Employment Law
Native American
Assistance w/ Tribal Code Drafting
Jurisdictional Issues
Federal Trusts
Wills and Probate
Criminal Cases in Tribal Courts
Individual Civil Cases in Tribal Courts
Tenants’ Rights Center
Tenant Evictions
Deposit Returns
Damages Defense
Families Habitability Issues
Elder Law
Wills and Probate
Evictions
Garnishment
Medicare
Nursing Home Issues
Family Law Matters
Guardianship Matters
In cooperation with other legal service providers and our Pro Bono Program, we provide only limited services in other family law matters.
Veterans and Rural Services
Contact them: 530 South 6th St. Las Vegas, NV 89101 Phone: (702) 386-0404