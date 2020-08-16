Maria Shaw The National Enquirer and Soap Opera Digests' Psychic drops by!
Predictions for AUGUST & September....
August 16, 2020
I've known Maria Shaw for just under 20 years. Every single one of her predictions has always been spot on for me. She predicted the incident in San Antonio for 8/16. I have been sitting on this file since last week. I was shook that she was able to know something like that at least a week in advance. Find out more about National Enquirer & Soap Opera Digests Psychic To The Stars...Maria Shaw visit www.MariaShaw.com for more including free news letters, books, readings & insight.
Stay Safe-
Tyler Foxx