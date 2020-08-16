Maria Shaw The National Enquirer and Soap Opera Digests' Psychic drops by!

Predictions for AUGUST & September....

August 16, 2020
Tyler Foxx
Tyler Foxx
Categories: 
Audio

I've known Maria Shaw for just under 20 years.  Every single one of her predictions has always been spot on for me.  She predicted the incident in San Antonio for 8/16.  I have been sitting on this file since last week.  I was shook that she was able to know something like that at least a week in advance.  Find out more about National Enquirer & Soap Opera Digests Psychic To The Stars...Maria Shaw visit www.MariaShaw.com for more including free news letters, books, readings & insight.

 

Stay Safe-

 

Tyler Foxx

Tags: 
National Enquirer
Soap Opera Digest
Maria Shaw
Tyler Foxx

Recent Podcast Audio
Stormy Buonantony on The Chet Buchanan Show The Chet Buchanan Show
KLUC
NEW MARIA SHAW predictions for AUGUST & SEPTEMBER 98.5 KLUC On Demand
Bonus Bonus Chet Buchanan Show: 8/12/2020 The Chet Buchanan Show
KLUC
Tyler's World #podcast ON THE REEL with Frank Ferruccio " Diamonds to Dust" 98.5 KLUC On Demand
KLUC
Chris Davin President of The Henderson Equality Center stops in for a chat! 98.5 KLUC On Demand
KLUC
National Enquirer and Soap Opera Digest's Psychic Maria Shaw drops by. 98.5 KLUC On Demand
View More Episodes