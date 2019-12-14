Foxx and Freezy Show on CHANNEL Q

Flashback to 1996 when I was being influenced by radiostations, music and personalites. Janice's group Livin' Joy was bumping on all the dance music stations across the nation and other countries. I was listening to her songs "Dreamer" & "Keep on movin" on cassette while driving my IROC Z to high school. We talked about her connection to the legendary Whitney Houston, New Kids On The Block & SNAP! She even dropped some bars on the show. One interview you don't want to miss. Listen every Saturday@ 10am to the Vegas' ALL NEW CHANNEL Q 94.1 HD2 #LGBTQ You just never know who might drop by the FoXx & Freezy Show! I might have freaked out a little bit at the 9:10 marker...don't hold it against me. I legit couldn't help myself.

