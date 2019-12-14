Foxx and Freezy Show on CHANNEL Q

Janice Robinson stops by #dreamer #keeponmovin

December 14, 2019
Tyler Fox
Tyler Foxx
Categories: 
FoXx & Sir Freezy

Flashback to 1996 when I was being influenced by radiostations, music and personalites.  Janice's group Livin' Joy was bumping on all the dance music stations across the nation and other countries.  I was listening to her songs "Dreamer" & "Keep on movin" on cassette while driving my IROC Z to high school.  We talked about her connection to the legendary Whitney Houston, New Kids On The Block & SNAP!  She even dropped some bars on the show.  One interview you don't want to miss.  Listen every Saturday@ 10am to the Vegas' ALL NEW  CHANNEL Q 94.1 HD2 #LGBTQ  You just never know who might drop by the FoXx & Freezy Show!  I might have freaked out a little bit at the 9:10 marker...don't hold it against me.  I legit couldn't help myself.  

Let's be friends...Follow me on Socials - Tyler Foxx  

www.foxxandfreezy.com

Tags: 
Tyler's World
Foxx & Freezy
KLUC
Channel Q
Las Vegas
Sir Freezy
Janice Robinson

