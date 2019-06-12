Why do we rescue animals?

I did not plan to have Rico back, because I thought he had been adopted and living happily ever after. This week, I find out things had changed for Rico. Through no fault of his own, Rico was returned to rescue.

Taking on a rescue dog is a commitment. Also understanding, this dog has probably lived in several homes, or boarded. They are unsure of everything. Unsure of rules, you, where they sleep, their standing in your family & your commitment to them. It has to be very scary from a dog's point of view. Rescue dogs need just a little extra love and understanding.

If you are interested in adopting or fostering. Please reach out to my friends Michael & Melissa at Pawtasticfriends. Their website is www.pawtasticfriends.com you can find all sorts of stuff about their agility training program, which helps the dogs to socialize, learn basic behavior training and reinforce positive habits to help them find the best homes and be the best family member they can be. I love and respect them for the hard work, sweat, and sometimes tears...in Rico's case.

#adoptdontshop

-Tyler