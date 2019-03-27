Good Morning,

Humpday and I was up early watching relationship rehab videos. I love this stuff, I learn so much. I wanted to share with you 5 things, a narcissist will NEVER do with you! If this helps you out please show some love by sharing with a friend who might be going through a bad time and could use some encouragement. When I was going through this. I just thought it was a bad relationship and I couldnt figure out why this was happening. I have learned so much and honestly I feel more free from all the sad, dark energy that surrounded me when I was caught up in this situation and not wanting to let go of it. Now that I understand, it's a different game. I regained my power, I hope that for others going through the same struggle.

>>>>>> 5 Things a Narcissist will NEVER do >>>>>>>>

1.) They NEVER tell you the truth. No matter what. These are the kind of people that even though you know they are lying. They will keep the lie going as long as possible. Than to accept you caught them being less than perfect and having to accept accountability for their bad behaviors.

2.) They NEVER apologize. With a narcissist, living with the apology you never recieve from them is the best you will ever do. I have had friends who are dealing with covert narcissists, that they have actually ended up apologizing to the narcissist, because they were gas lit and felt crazy for holding them accountable. So the innocent person apologizes? That's messed up but an example of what can happen.

3.) They NEVER accept accountibility. Along with not apologizing for their bad behavior or telling you the truth about anything. Even if you catch them in a lie they will never accept any sort of accountibility. They will tell you that you were "on a break" or have some excuse to deflect why you are calling them out.

4.) They NEVER make you feel safe. Between all of the triangulation games they play and cheating that is likely going on. You never feel safe or secure in your relationship. So when they give you attention you are more likely to respond in the way they want you to.

5.) They NEVER make peace. Drama to a narcissist is invigorating. They love the action and the back and forth exchange and knowing you get all worked up, angry or upset. They thrive on that energy. In short, they love the drama.

I hope this helps! Feel free to reach out on the socials @TylerFoxxVegas