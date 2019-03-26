I lost my wallet!

I panic'd so hard!!!!

March 26, 2019
Tyler Fox
Tyler Foxx
First Day of Spring!

#KLUC

Dear, Mercury Retrograde

Please be over...

This morning I left early to go to the post office to mail off a care package to a friend in Alaska.  I got a box back that I mailed which I suspected was damaged...and was in typical mercury retrograde fashion.  After replacing the box and its contents.  I was eager to get this new box mailed off.  I am scattered in the morning anyway but when I left my house this morning I was sure I had my wallet and my cell phone.  I had taken cash out of my wallet and thrown it into another bag.  So I was sure I had the wallet in my hand.  I drive to the post office get the box I need and the form to mail it.  Get in the car, drive to Dollar Tree.  Load up on tape and other things and when it was my turn to pay, I couldnt find my wallet #PanicMode  Retracing my steps I remember taking the $ out and thowing it into the bag.  So I think it has to be at home.  I drive 20 minutes home to no wallet.  Thinking its in vein I drive back to the post office. 

There are still some honest people left in the world #LasVegas I went to the post office this morning and my wallet fell out of my jacket pocket. I left it for at least 45 minutes...I come back. It was right where I fell out. #Unreal #relieved #FaithRestored

Think good thoughts.  Let them be your sword and shield today.  Retrograde is over on Thursday.  I can't hardly wait.

Be listening this afternoon for JLo Tix- I'll tell you more after 2!

Love you love you Love you!

Tyler FoXx

