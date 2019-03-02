Mercury Retrograde starts this week!

Mercury goes Retrograde in Pisces for the first time this year on March 5

The retrograde in Pisces, makes me feel like some miscommunication may show up, especially in ideals, confusion, and assumptions that came from not seeing what was real at an earlier time. How could I not have seen this coming? Yep...that feeling.

What is Mercury Retrograde in short form?

Retrograde motion is when a planet appears, when observed from Earth, to reverse direction or spin in reverse. ... Because Mercury is the planet said to rule communication, I always expect delays, misunderstandings, scheduling problems and arguements with friends or mates during this period.

When Mercury is retrograde, we tend to notice more issues in the areas of communication, in the way we interact with others and our surroundings. It may also show up in our travel and delays, also with interaction with our family.

DON’T start new projects. DO finish what you’ve started.

DON’T purchase big ticket items. DO see if you can get a better deal.

DON’T sign contracts, make agreements or huge decisions. DO renegotiate and reconsider existing ones.

DON’T stop living. DO expect delays and problems at every turn :-(

The good news is it's all over soon and Mercury will reach it's direct station in pisces on March 28

Additionally if you have broken up with your mate, or filed for divorce or seperation. These things sometimes change AFTER mercury goes direct. I always tell people unless there is some huge underlying issue to not make any moves with relationships. Because once communication starts flowing again, a lot of break ups that occur during retrograde end up patching things up. So don't lose hope if you have a break up...it's very likely temporary!

Hang in there!

- Tyler Foxx