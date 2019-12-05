Tyler's World #blog

Hey Foxx gang!

I wanted to share 5 of my favorite things from the week thus far..

1.) The 21st Annual Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive: I think its one of the most important events of the year. The dedication of Chet staying up on that scaffolding to bring to light that people really need help.....AND... The parents bringing their kids out and hearing them say how important to them it is.

2.) Arizona Zervas "Roxanne": My neighbor's name is Roxanne, so everytime we play it on KLUC. I think of my neighbor. I loves you Roxanne!!!

3.) The rain that we got this week. It had me wanting to cuddle up in bed with my dogs & just veg and binge watch TV.

4.) The Mister Rogers Movie: Have you seen this? No spoilers from me but I probably cried. Yes @ Mr. Rogers

5.) Jason Derulo / Insta Deleted: Did you see this Jason Derulo posted a selfie in what would call a bathing suit. It was removed promptly by Instagram. It's worth a :30 second google search time waster - clear your cache after :-)

Those are my 5 favorite things from this week! Follow me on socials. Let's be friends.

You follow me - I follow you! @TylerFoxxVegas