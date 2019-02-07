::..Tarot Predictions for the weekend of 2/8/19..::

...:: Thanks for checking back! Here are my predictions for the weekend of 2/8/2019 ::...

Aries: Page of swords upright. Someone is feeling stubborn & very opinionated. If you work this weekend I see, you feeling very crabby. Additionally, you could recieve some news regarding your schedule which will be subject to change. Use your charm to fix the schedule to your liking. People really like you and are willing to swap shifts.

Taurus: The Empress card upright. You could find out some very unexpected news this weekend. There could be news of a birth coming very soon. Are you or someone close to you pregnant right now? Be supportive to a friend who reaches out with this news. A new beginning is coming for my bull gang.

Gemini: 6 of Coins upright. My twin gang is feeling sage this weekend and giving some great advice. You are generally feeling happy, and your money looks good this weekend as well. Make a charitable donation this weekend. The universe will thank you for it.

Cancer: 10 of Swords. Nothing in life is forever. I see the end of a cycle for my cancers this weekend. End of a job, relationship, or friendship could be headed your way. Take care of your mental health this weekend. Be nice to yourself.

Leo: Page of Coins. There was a change recently for my Leos. You have been thinking about a situation that feels cloudy to you. The answers that you need, are already available to you. Your intuition is strong this weekend. Listen to your inner voicce. It will never steer you wrong Leo.

Virgo: 3 of Swords upright. Your path to victory has been cleared. Expect a generally good weekend. You are being set up for something great coming up in the next few weeks. Spend some time with a Libra this weekend.

Libra: 7 of Staffs upright for my Libra gang this weekend. Your confidence is high this weekend. This is a great weekend if you like to gamble or take risks. Luck is generally on your side this weekend. Are you involved with a Leo? If not, you might want to be. I see this as a great sign for my Libras to hang out with this weekend.

Scorpio: 8 of Cups upright. Be open minded to doing something new this weekend. Travel is indicated. Are you taking a short trip? I see a pisces possibly making this journey with you. Try something new this weekend. You just might love it.

Sagittarius: Ace of swords. My Sag gang is entering a new phase this weekend. Loads of creativity for you guys and you are seeing things VERY clearly. Great stress free weekend for you guys. Enjoy your down time.

Capricorn: Page of coins. Great weekend for you guys this weekend. Generally stress and problem free and you are feeling very upbeat. Did you start a new hobby or join a league? I see sports or sporting events involved this weekend.

Aquarius: 7 of swords upright. Travel is indicated...but...so is deceit. I see a 3rd party involved....someone could be cheating. Be very diplomatic when resolving a conflict relating to this trip. Drama is coming your way.

Pisces: 7 of coins. I see setbacks this weekend. But, I see personal growth as a result of this setback. This setback will clear the way for a long successful path. Taurus is your friend this weekend.

Check back on Monday for a look at the week ahead. Keep in mind tarot readings are strictly for fun and entertainment. This should not be considered professional advice. If the reading resonates with you, please share this with a friend.

Love & Light - Tyler Foxx