Tyler Foxx Tarot Predictions for the week of Feb 4th 2019

Hello and thanks for checking back for your tarot reading for the week of Feb 4th 2019

Aries: The Tower Card...upright! With this card, I see an ending. But remember without endings, you cannot have new beginnings. This week it's all about letting go of things that no longer serve you. Be on the look-out for arguements at work this week or a possible arguement with a mate, that could lead to an ending. Change is normal and this one serves you well. Normally, The Tower card scares me. However, I see this as being positive.

Taurus: The Lovers Card represents itself upright. Lots of passion and emotion, with this card. Is there a 3rd party you've been thinking about? If you are in an existing relationship, I see this as little more than temptation. If you are single, you could meet someone that you could fall hard and fast for this week. Pump your brakes and be level my bulls.

Gemini: Who is in the hospital or confined to a jail? 4 of swords represented upright for my twin-gang this week. I see you revisiting some kind of legal or health issue. Slow things down just a bit this week. Take a step back from all situations and re energize your strategy or health plan. This is a time to be cool.

Cancer: Page of Coins represented upright. This is great news. This is a wish card. Basically, anything you have been manifesting or wishing for. Will come true in a relatively short period of time. I feel like I should warn you though. Be careful what you wish for. You just might get it this week.

Leo: 9 of Cups for my Lion Gang! Somebody is seeing the light this week AND they have the backbone to back it all up. This week you are getting down to the brass tacks of a situation that NEEDS to be dealt with. It won't be fun, and there could be some yelling involved. Hang in there, Leo...and handle your business this week.

Virgo: Queen of coins upright. Who is that lady with that LB or Chanel handbag? I see you treating yourself this week to extravagances and being very generous with others. This is a great week to get a mani and a pedi and maybe have a day at the spa. With all this great energy around you, if you are single. It would be an excellent time to meet a new mate.

Libra: 8 of cups in the upright position for my Libra gang this week. Parting is such sweet sorrow. I see you making lots of changes that serve you and you will grow from. You could be leaving a job, a relationship or even changing your address. Be patient with yourself and others this week as things will seem rather frustrating. This change is for a higher good that is going to set you up, for some good things over the summer.

Scorpio: 2 of coins upright. Someone is busy. Busy balancing work and love. This is a great week to make some extra time for your mate. Do the extra little things for them, this week to show them you care. Flowers, wine..a favorite dinner, maybe even a night out. Multitasking at work, this week IS your friend, things could seem very hectic for you. Be patient...this will pass and sort itself out.

Sagittarius: The Devil!!!! The Devil card represented upright this week. Someone is feeling trapped. Trapped by worry, over luxury. This is NOT the week to get seduced with the idea of buying a new car or new home. Check the details on everything 6 times, this week. You are feeling very in love with material things and perhaps not seeing the bigger picture. Allow yourself one small extravagance if you have to. Just don't go overboard.

Capricorn: Temperance card upright. Things are changing this week and you, are going with the flow. Aim to find balance with relationships this week. Don't be afraid to say no to people. SIDENOTE: To the capricorn reading this right now that wonders if their accomplishment from last week was noticed. It was not overlooked. I see a surprise coming your way. A good one!

Aquarius: 10 of coins. You are on top of the world and feeling in charge this week. Did you get a promotion at work? My aqua gang is really feeling the success this week. Even though this is a refreshing change for you, do not become too outspoken. As quickly as this tide at work changed, it could change back. A great week to form new frienships and alliances. Congrats on your promotion.

Pisces: Dang! You the universe just hooked you up! King of coins is represented upright for my Pisces gang this week. I see some of my Pisceans getting a raise this week. Do not spend it all in one place. Work is great for you this week, as is love. You have a ton to be thankful for this week pisces. Money is coming your way. $$$$$

If this reading resonated with you please share with a friend. If not, the message just was not for you this week. All readings are for fun and entertainment.

-Tyler Foxx