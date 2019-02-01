::.. Tyler Foxx Tarot Predictions for the weekend ahead ..::

I pulled some cards to take a look at the weekend ahead. If the message resonates with you feel free to share or comment below. If not... the message was not meant for you. This is just strictly for entertainment.

Aries: Beware of the mysterious stranger you meet this weekend. Even though they could seem to be legit, they probably are not. The Magician in reverse was represented for you this week. When I see that card I see manipulation, lies etc. A real winner ... stay on guard my rams. #staywoke

Taurus: Good for you guys! Feeling all in control and everything. Strength Card Upright was represented for my bulls this weekend. You are feeling gorgeous and in control. Empowered describes my bulls perfectly this weekend.

Gemini: 2 of Staffs upright for my twins this weekend. You are feeling creative and turning idea's into real plans. Good for you for stepping out of your comfort zone this weekend. Try something fun and new. You will love it.

Cancer: Ace of coins represented for my Cancer gang this weekend. Alright for all your winning ideas!!! #winning These idea's could lead to money. I see the idea's and the resources being in your favor at this current time.

Leo: King of Coins for my Lion gang. Just because you are the king, does not mean you are above reproach. Prepare for some sort of very unexpected criticism this weekend. Stay in control of your emotions. Don't let em' see you sweat. On the flip side, I see your finances looking good.

Virgo: I see you walking away. 8 of cups was represented for this weekend. This situation has been weighing you down and stealing all of your energy. So we both know..walking away in this scenerio is likely for your highest good. You probably already know this. Love and light to you guys. Be kind to yourselves and others this weekend.

Libra: 10 of coins represented. Your life is likely to be full in all aspects, this weekend. You have a lot to be thankful for and you really are grateful. The universe is rewarding you. Stay grateful so you can stay blessed.

Scorpio: Let us all get out of your way this weekend. You are busy making decisions. Queen of Swords upright for my Crab Gang this weekend. If you are thinking you missed out on something...let it go. It was nothing to be jaded about .....or overthink it, more than you already have. Let it go.

Sagittarius: You have planted the seed...and you WILL see the harvest. You are busy Knight of coins represented for you this weekend. I see you staying in doing the family thing and more work. Just remember all work... no play... makes Jack a dull boy. Don't be like Jack...have some fun this weekend.

Capricorn: Whoa! Holy changes.... Ace of Staffs represented. I see you blazing a new trail and considering a new job or living situation entirely. Make some contacts this weekend. I see this as a favorable change and one likely to be for your greatest overall good. Get out there and network!

Aquarius: The Sun Card Upright! Someone is feeling good this weekend. Love is represented in this weekend reading. If you are currently single this weekend, you could meet a very potential new mate. Someone to make your heart pitter patter and your inbox and text alert ring frequently. If you are in a relationship. This could be the weekend he/she pops the question. Happiness, committment and overall good vibes for you guys this weekend.

Pisces: This is just a great weekend for my fishies. 6 of Staffs represented up right for my fish gang. After the last few weeks you have had. I am glad to see things going you're way this weekend. I see the rewards of your hard work being recognized and you are feeling pretty triumphant. Get out there and celebrate and enjoy this good energy that is being directed at you by the universe.

Have a great weekend

Tyler Foxx