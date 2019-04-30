Meet Miss Mila! Her story is so upsetting

This girl is so deserving of help. She was saved from the streets of Puerto Rico after having countless litters of puppies. She is an old lady now after having survived on the streets for so long. Saving this girl would be some instant good karma. She is super chill and loving and would love nothing more than love and a warm bed and to be told she is a good girl.

If you can help out Miss Mila please visit www.pawtasticfriends.com

Thanks a million for watching, a share is so helpful. If you could I would be so grateful. Every share helps Mila get closer to finding her forever home. Like I said before, this girl really deserves a great home.

- Tyler FoXx