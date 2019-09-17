Sky is still waiting for her forever home

Everyone loves her, and she don't like empty carbs!

September 17, 2019
Tyler Fox
Tyler Foxx
Sky is such an incredibly sweet girl!  She loves the dog park and rides in the car and playing with other dogs!  She is currently living in boarding and gets out about once a week thanks to our dear friend Ann, who always makes time for her.  Please consider adopting, fostering Sky or one of her Pawtastic Friends or even sponsoring agility training so she can get out more often.  Every share is an opportunity for Sky and her friends to be seen.  If you cannot donate please share this post so she can be seen by as many people as possible.

 

Thanks

 

Tyler 

Tyler Foxx
Pawtastic Friends
Las Vegas
KLUC
Entercom

