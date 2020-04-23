Blog: I was Marilyn for money

Hey Foxx gang!

I feel like this quarantine and socially distancing stuff is starting to get me into a pretty deep funk. In the last couple of days I realized that it's not just the human contact I am missing. It's just daily life activity. I thought this quarantine stuff was just gonna be a blast...I'd stay home, clean and eat junk food and do my show partially dressed in the afternoon. However you can only clean the house or walk the dog so many times. I need to do more for myself. So I am getting back into working out. I never felt better than when I was in the gym, mentally and physically. I cant wait to hog the weights and stair machines. I hope your ok...and this quarantine is treating you well. Just remember to do something for yourself EVERY.SINGLE.DAY...

(STORY TIME)

So back in the day...I was asked to participate in a show to raise money for senior citizens for Thanksgiving dinners. I had been Marilyn Monroe for halloween that year and I still had the costume so I figured...why the hell not?? It was a blast being made up to look like one of the world biggest icons. It was a lot of work...duct tape, foundation, powder, wig glue, fake nails and water balloons taped in (I was wearing a halter) on top of wearing heels. Find the reciepts below!

Scott Burnett, Breezy Krueger

Stay connected together Vegas...I love you...I hope this picture made you giggle.

-@TylerFoxxVegas