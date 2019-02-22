Tyler Foxx weekend predictions for 2.22.2019

We are currently in the beginning stages of Mercury Retrograde. It officially goes direct March 5th and lasts until March 28th 2019. There is typically a 2 week trail before and after the Mercury Retrograde phase where things could seem a little wonky. Missed phone calls, delays in getting messages or important emails. Being late, losing track of time are all typical of Mercury Retrograde. It is also a terrible time to start new projects, buy large ticket items, or start a relationship with a new partner. Because communication is affected, you will want to double check everything. Back up files, double check travel plans, re read contracts or business documents. In general it is good to re evaluate. The best reaction during Mercury Retrograde is NON reaction.

Aries: The Lovers upright. Generally, this card appears that you are feeling unsure about a relationship or possibly even a situation in your life. It feels like your common sense and your heart are not meeting in the middle at this time. My advice: follow your heart. There are 2 things rule us, that's "fear" or "love." What will you choose?

Taurus: Queen of Staffs upright. Who is this spicy woman you've been hanging around Taurus? She could be an Aries, Leo, or even Sagittarius. Whoever she is she is all about her business, feeling positive and uplifting. She is a gift in your life, she's a good friend, who is solidly on your side, even though she may seem a bit self-absorbed. If you are trying to conceive and this card appears, a baby is on the way.

Gemini: Chariot reversed. The Chariot is still a card about movement. This movement can be literal from a house to another or a mental stand point. This is a great time to slow down and re evaluate the way you look at life and situations that come up on the daily. The reversed Chariot can indicate that you need to take a hard look at where you are going and why. Purpose and direction is important at all times.

Cancer: 10 of Staffs reversed. Relax this weekend Cancer gang! You may be tired, stressed and experiencing delays, and feeling overloaded. You may be far better served by taking a break. Even a short few hours to relax it will be helpful. Seek out fun people and have some fun this weekend. Be glad that you don't own all the problems in the world.

Leo: The Star upright. This is an excellent time to get "boo'd up". But you are gonna have to put yourself out there. It's unlikely your prince or princess is gonna come knocking on your door, you will need to get out there and mingle. A new relationship is highlighted with this reading, so don't turn down any invitations. Already in love??? You may be ready to move to a new level. Get out there and mingle this weekend

Virgo: Judgement card upright. You are jumping to conclusions and need to stop it. If others are making these kinds of decisions about you or about someone you care for, there is really very little you can do, apart from realizing that it's their problem, not yours. I see you being in your head. Which is find, but ask yourself... "want do I out of life and relationships", and then do something about it. You already know the answer.

Libra: 2 of Staffs upright. The 2 of Wands reminds us to remember the give-and-take required for all successful relationships. If things are feeling "out of balance" for you in general now, know that things are about to get way better. Keep your eyes on the prize.

Scorpio: 3 of Coins upright. The 3 of Pentacles tells you that the people around you appreciate and notice what you do, even if you don't get a paycheck. Keep doing what you're doing as you are on the right track

Sagittarius: Knight of Swords upright. If you're waiting for news from someone it's going to be all good. The Knight of Swords can point to lots of activity, travel, being out and about, getting things accomplished. You are unlikely to feel like waiting for anything to come to you; that's a good thing… go handle your business this weekend.

Capricorn: 3 of Swords reversed. No crying over spilled tequila or milk this weekend! Something that you hoped for may not come through as you would have liked. Allow yourself to feel any pain that comes as a result, acknowlege, cry, shout if you have to and move on. It is truly not the end of the world. Hang in there.

Aquarius: The Sun upright. This is a time, if you are in a committed relationship, you might be feeling like you need some space. This is not a time to be whiny, clingy, or needy. If you're looking for love - it definitely is on its way to you. This is a great time to take a vacation, maybe even a quicky road trip.

Pisces: 2 of Cups reversed. Trust your instincts Pisces. Were you having a hard time at work this last week? We all have a bad day, or week in some cases. First of all don't panic. This is possibly a passing phase. But if you don't really love your job, it's a good time to making a change.

Check back on Monday for a look at the week ahead and more on Mercury Retrograde.

- Tyler Foxx